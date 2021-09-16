What is the Brewers magic number to clinch the NL Central?

The Milwaukee Brewers are on their way to an NL Central division title on the backs of one of the best pitching duos in Major League Baseball. Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff have been lights out all season and it looks like the former in that duo is going to take home the NL Cy Young award this season. The Brewers have also had some surprising bats show up in 2021 to lead the team toward the division crown, including Avisail Garcia and Luis Urias. Here we’re going to take a look at the Brewers magic number to clinch the division, providing some updates along the way.

Milwaukee Brewers magic number: 5

Thursday, Sept. 16 — The Brewers enter Thursday with a 12.5 game lead on the St. Louis Cardinals for first place. As a result, the Brew Crew is closest to shoring up their division title among the six in baseball. Milwaukee has an off day on Thursday before starting a weekend series against the Chicago Cubs.