Ravens prepare to be without LT Ronnie Stanley vs. Chiefs in Week 2

The Baltimore Ravens might be the 2021 version of the 2020 San Francisco 49ers, as they have been repeatedly stung by the injury bug. The latest comes to the left tackle position, as All Pro Ronnie Staley will miss time, per CBS’s Jason La Confora. He’s undergoing tests to see how long, but he will be out for Sunday Night’s tilt with AFC rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Injuries for the #Ravens before Week 2:



JK Dobbins (season)

Gus Edwards (season)

Justice Hill (season)

Marcus Peters (season)

LJ Fort (season)

Rashod Bateman (IR)

Tyree Phillips (IR)

Nick Boyle (IR)

Miles Boykin (IR)

Ronnie Stanley (?) — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) September 16, 2021

Left guard Tyre Phillips was moved to injured reserve this week, and the Ravens offensive line already had trouble against a non-blitzing Raiders defensive line in Week 1. Lamar Jackson was sacked three times and fumbled twice, with the last fumble costing them the game.

The Ravens will move free agent pickup Al Villanueva to left tackle while backup Patrick Makari will step in to the right side of the line. Villanueva has decline in recent years and was not effective in Week 1. Fortunately, left tackle is his natural position, which should help the transition somewhat.

The Chiefs DE Chris Jones was a force in Week 1 against the Browns. Jones dominated in his new role on the edge, sacking Baker Mayfield twice while creating havoc throughout the day. This week, Kansas City will get DE Frank Clark back after he missed Week 1, making things even tougher on the Ravens’ weakened line.

This could get ugly for Baltimore, but the good news is that the Chiefs are poor against the run, ranking 32nd in adjusted line yards allowed through the first week. Baltimore should be able to run the ball to slow down the pass rush. The Chiefs also rank 10th in adjusted sack rate though, so they will likely be coming after Jackson this week. If Patrick Mahomes and company can do their usual and get a lead, it could be tough for the Ravens to stick with the run.