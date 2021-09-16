What is the Astros magic number to clinch the AL West?

The Houston Astros are leading the AL West division but aren’t fully in the clear yet. The Astros will have to fight off the Seattle Mariners and Oakland Athletics down the stretch. Still, it will take a lot for either of those teams to jump Houston for first place and steal the division crown with so few games left in the regular season. Here we’re going to be tracking the Astros magic number to clinch the division crown.

Houston Astros magic number: 11

Thursday, Sept. 16 — The ‘Stros wrap up a four-game set with the Texas Rangers on Thursday night. The team then has a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks over the weekend. Houston has a 7.0 game lead on the A’s and 7.5 games on the M’s. Things could get interesting down the line with the Astros facing Oakland in two separate series before the end of the season. For now, Houston will look to take care of business against weaker opponents.