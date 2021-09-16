Jamaal Williams gets in limited practice on Thursday

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams was a limited participant on Thursday with a chest injury. Williams was effective both as runner and receiver in the Lions tough Week 1 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Fantasy football implications

The Lions would love to have Williams on the field when they take on the Green Bay Packers on Monday night. The veteran running back played a significant role in Detroit’s offense in Week 1, recording 54 rushing yards on 9 carries and a touchdown. He also was the team’s third-leading receiver with 8 receptions (9 targets) for 56 yards.

For his efforts, Williams turned in 17 fantasy points, which is not bad for a RB2/FLEX option. But if he cannot play on Monday night that would hurt a Lions’ offense that is will likely be without veteran receiver Tyrell Williams (concussion protocol). Right now, the next RB in line would be rookie Jermar Jefferson, who was listed as inactive in the team’s season opener.