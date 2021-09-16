What NFL Week 2 odds tell us about implied totals

The NFL is back for Week 2, and I know I’m fascinated to see if it ends up as crazy as Week 1. We saw nine underdogs win outright upsets, which means any predictions based on odds and expectations went out the window in a hurry.

One way we can try and get a handle on a given week is using implied totals. The implied total involves dividing the over/under number in half, then dividing the point spread in half and subtracting the latter from the former. We get the totals and spreads from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Using Thursday Night Football, the total is 41 and the spread is an even field goal. So for Washington, we subtract -1.5 from 20.5 and for the Giants we subtracted +1.5 from 20.5. I could just say for Washington we added 1.5 to 20.5, but for purposes of creating the calculation in the spreadsheet, it’s a minus.

This is very much not a science. Last week, the Packers implied total was 26.5 while the Saints was 23. The Saints won the game 38-3 and were tied with the Cardinals for second most points behind the 49ers (41). Implied totals had the Saints at 23, the Cardinals 25.25, and the 49ers at 26.5.

While inexact, it is one more data point as you sort through your fantasy options. If you see a player ranked poorly for the week in re-draft leagues or is available for cheap in DFS, but his team’s implied total is on the higher end, you might just have a sleeper on your hand.

Below is a look at each team’s implied total for Week 2.

2021 NFL implied totals, Week 2 Rank Team Implied Total Spread O/U Opponent Rank Team Implied Total Spread O/U Opponent 1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 32.25 -12.5 52 Atlanta Falcons 2 Cleveland Browns 30.00 -12.5 47.5 Houston Texans 3 Seattle Seahawks 30.00 -6.0 54 Tennessee Titans 4 Green Bay Packers 29.75 -11.5 48 Detroit Lions 5 Kansas City Chiefs 29.25 -4.0 54.5 Baltimore Ravens 6 Los Angeles Chargers 29.25 -3.5 55 Dallas Cowboys 7 Arizona Cardinals 27.00 -3.5 50.5 Minnesota Vikings 8 Pittsburgh Steelers 26.75 -6.5 47 Las Vegas Raiders 9 San Francisco 49ers 26.50 -3.0 50 Philadelphia Eagles 10 Los Angeles Rams 26.00 -3.5 48.5 Indianapolis Colts 11 Dallas Cowboys 25.75 +3.5 55 Los Angeles Chargers 12 Buffalo Bills 25.50 -3.5 47.5 Miami Dolphins 13 Denver Broncos 25.50 -6.0 45 Jacksonville Jaguars 14 Baltimore Ravens 25.25 +4.0 54.5 Kansas City Chiefs 15 New England Patriots 24.50 -6.0 43 New York Jets 16 New Orleans Saints 24.25 -3.5 45 Carolina Panthers 17 Chicago Bears 24.00 -2.5 45.5 Cincinnati Bengals 18 Tennessee Titans 24.00 +6.0 54 Seattle Seahawks 19 Minnesota Vikings 23.50 +3.5 50.5 Arizona Cardinals 20 Philadelphia Eagles 23.50 +3.0 50 San Francisco 49ers 21 Indianapolis Colts 22.50 +3.5 48.5 Los Angeles Rams 22 Miami Dolphins 22.00 +3.5 47.5 Buffalo Bills 23 Washington 22.00 -3.0 41 New York Giants 24 Cincinnati Bengals 21.50 +2.5 45.5 Chicago Bears 25 Carolina Panthers 20.75 +3.5 45 New Orleans Saints 26 Las Vegas Raiders 20.25 +6.5 47 Pittsburgh Steelers 27 Atlanta Falcons 19.75 +12.5 52 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 28 Jacksonville Jaguars 19.50 +6.0 45 Denver Broncos 29 New York Giants 19.00 +3.0 41 Washington 30 New York Jets 18.50 +6.0 43 New England Patriots 31 Detroit Lions 18.25 +11.5 48 Green Bay Packers 32 Houston Texans 17.50 +12.5 47.5 Cleveland Browns

