Jonnu Smith limited in practice on Thursday

New England Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith was listed as a limited participant in practice on Thursday due to a hip injury. The fifth-year veteran took a hard hit where he was flipped in the team’s season opening loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
DIDN’T PARTICIPATE
T Trent Brown, Calf
LB Kyle Van Noy, Throat
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
T Yodny Cajuste, Hamstring
K Quinn Nordin, Abdomen
LB Ronnie Perkins, Shoulder
TE Jonnu Smith, Hip
FULL PARTICIPANT
WR Nelson Agholor
DB Kyle Dugger
DB Jalen Mills pic.twitter.com/gXbM8lMR66
Smith was a full participant in Patriots practice on Wednesday so there’s a chance they’re limiting him in practice as a precaution just ahead of Sunday’s AFC East showdown at the New York Jets.
Making his Patriots debut in Week 1, Smith caught all five of his targets for 42 yards in the 17-16 loss to Miami.
Fantasy football implications
Barring any further development, Smith should be ready to go when playing at MetLife Stadium against the Jets this Sunday. He already edged out fellow tight end Hunter Henry for targets last week so we’ll see if his lingering hip issues alter that. Keep another tight end on standby just in case he’s not 100%.