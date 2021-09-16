Jonnu Smith limited in practice on Thursday

New England Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith was listed as a limited participant in practice on Thursday due to a hip injury. The fifth-year veteran took a hard hit where he was flipped in the team’s season opening loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Patriots Thurs Injury Report:



DIDN’T PARTICIPATE

T Trent Brown, Calf

LB Kyle Van Noy, Throat



LIMITED AVAILABILITY

T Yodny Cajuste, Hamstring

K Quinn Nordin, Abdomen

LB Ronnie Perkins, Shoulder

TE Jonnu Smith, Hip



FULL PARTICIPANT

WR Nelson Agholor

DB Kyle Dugger

DB Jalen Mills pic.twitter.com/gXbM8lMR66 — Casey Baker - New Account (@_CaseyBaker) September 16, 2021

Smith was a full participant in Patriots practice on Wednesday so there’s a chance they’re limiting him in practice as a precaution just ahead of Sunday’s AFC East showdown at the New York Jets.

Making his Patriots debut in Week 1, Smith caught all five of his targets for 42 yards in the 17-16 loss to Miami.

Fantasy football implications

Barring any further development, Smith should be ready to go when playing at MetLife Stadium against the Jets this Sunday. He already edged out fellow tight end Hunter Henry for targets last week so we’ll see if his lingering hip issues alter that. Keep another tight end on standby just in case he’s not 100%.