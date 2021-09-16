D’Andre Swift gets in limited practice on Thursday for Week 2

D’Andre Swift dealt with a groin injury this preseason, but ended up leading the Detroit Lions backfield in snaps and touches in Week 1 against the 49ers. He was limited on Thursday with a groin injury, per the injury report, but with their game on Monday night, he should be ready to go.

Fantasy football implications

The workload was was close between himself and Jamaal Williams, as Swift had 19 touches for 104 total yards and a touchdown, while Williams had 17 touches for 110 total yards and a touchdown. They found most of their work through the air, as the duo were targets 20 times and split up 16 receptions evenly.

Williams was also limited with a chest injury, but again, a limited designation at this point is a much better sign than not practicing. Both should be trending toward playing against the Packers and both should be in store for enough touches to have fantasy value, especially if Tyrell Williams misses with a concussion.