Tulane brings the uniform heat for Ole Miss game Saturday in Oxford

While Tulane football hasn’t been the winningest program on the field the last seven decades or so, their uniforms have been consistently fantastic.

And they might have outdone themselves for Saturday’s tilt in Oxford against the Ole Miss Rebels.

This Saturday we are stepping back in time to our days in the SEC.



Welcome back, Greenie! #RollWave pic.twitter.com/eBoI0plCxX — Tulane University Football (@GreenWaveFB) September 16, 2021

That is simply glorious.

The mascot on the side of the helmet is “Greenie” according to JP Gooderham of Fear The Wave. He was on the cover of game programs, and now he’s back on the helmets. And Twitter, which hates everything, loves them almost as much as dog reunion videos.

Greenie returned home. https://t.co/Z2FfpEXli8 — Fear the Wave (@FearTheWaveBlog) September 17, 2021

Invite Tulane back to the SEC, you cowards. https://t.co/M5K1a3m2Jj — Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) September 16, 2021

Oh my…these #Tulane helmets are . And they have the SEC Champs sticker on the back https://t.co/1YJs2Z79nA — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) September 16, 2021

For those of you that aren’t as plugged into the history of the SEC, yes it is correct that Tulane is a three-time winner of the conference. One guy even wrote an entire book chapter about the “what-if” had the Wave stayed in the league instead of leaving for independence after the 1965 season.

And if you’re counting, while that’s three SEC championships recognized by the school, the conference only counts two. They gave the 1939 one to Tennessee outright, which is complete shenanigans. In the 13-team league, Tennessee and Georgia Tech were both 6-0, while Tulane was 5-0. So they won every game and didn’t event get a share?

For a conference that goes out of the way to recognize Alabama national championships that are as real as a unicorn, this is some really lame accounting. But even if you only count the two, that’s still more than Mississippi State, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Arkansas, Texas A&M and Mizzou.

Combined.