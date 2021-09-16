 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tulane brings the uniform heat for Ole Miss game Saturday in Oxford

Many people forget the Green Wave were once in the SEC, and have won more conference football championships than about half the league combined.

By Collin Sherwin
Tulane Green Wave linebacker Nick Anderson reacts during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.&nbsp; Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

While Tulane football hasn’t been the winningest program on the field the last seven decades or so, their uniforms have been consistently fantastic.

And they might have outdone themselves for Saturday’s tilt in Oxford against the Ole Miss Rebels.

That is simply glorious.

The mascot on the side of the helmet is “Greenie” according to JP Gooderham of Fear The Wave. He was on the cover of game programs, and now he’s back on the helmets. And Twitter, which hates everything, loves them almost as much as dog reunion videos.

For those of you that aren’t as plugged into the history of the SEC, yes it is correct that Tulane is a three-time winner of the conference. One guy even wrote an entire book chapter about the “what-if” had the Wave stayed in the league instead of leaving for independence after the 1965 season.

And if you’re counting, while that’s three SEC championships recognized by the school, the conference only counts two. They gave the 1939 one to Tennessee outright, which is complete shenanigans. In the 13-team league, Tennessee and Georgia Tech were both 6-0, while Tulane was 5-0. So they won every game and didn’t event get a share?

For a conference that goes out of the way to recognize Alabama national championships that are as real as a unicorn, this is some really lame accounting. But even if you only count the two, that’s still more than Mississippi State, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Arkansas, Texas A&M and Mizzou.

Combined.

