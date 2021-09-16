Taylor Heinicke, Washington hold off Daniel Jones, Giants to open Week 2

The Washington Football Team won a wild one on Thursday Night Football, beating the New York Giants on a last second field goal to win by a final score of 30-29. Dustin Hopkins missed a game-winning field goal as time expired, but got a second chance after the Giants jumped offsides.

This is the third non-Sunday game of the NFL season, and it’s the third really fun one. The Bucs beat the Cowboys 31-29 to open the season and then Las Vegas won whatever you want to call the first edition of Monday Night Football. And now, we open Week 2 with an absurd finish at FedEx Field.

Daniel Jones had one of the better games of his career but he won’t get the “QB win” after opening his career 4-0 against Washington. Instead, we’ll remember Taylor Heinicke for a beautiful fourth-quarter touchdown pass and then some key plays on the final drive to set up the field goal. We saw three lead changes in the fourth quarter coupled with six total scoring drives and an ugly Heinicke interception.

Washington came into this game as a 3.5-point favorite on game day at DraftKings Sportsbook. There wasn’t huge movement on this game, but we saw it move between 3 and 4 points during the week. The betting public backed them for the most part. Prior to the game, 69% of point spread handle and total bets were on Washington, and 53% of moneyline handle and 55% of total bets were on Washington.

The Giants came into this game as a 3.5-point underdog on game day at DraftKings Sportsbook. There wasn’t huge movement on this game, but we saw it move between 3 and 4 points during the week. The betting public backed Washington for the most part. Prior to the game, 69% of point spread handle and total bets were on Washington, and 53% of moneyline handle and 55% of total bets were on Washington.

The point total on this one settled at 41 before kickoff. 57% of handle and 52% of total bets were on the under. There were thunderstorms before the game, but things settled down by the middle of the game. It started slow, but both offenses got on track to some degree in the second half to get over the number.