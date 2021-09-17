How to watch UCF vs. Louisville via live online stream

The UCF Golden Knights and Louisville Cardinals meet up in Week 3 at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. The Knights recently accepted an invitation to the Big 12 conference and get a chance to showcase their power against an ACC foe starting to find its own footing.

The Cardinals (1-1, 0-0 ACC) recovered from a tough loss to Ole Miss in the opener to dominate Eastern Kentucky in Week 2. Malik Cunningham looked like a star and should be the focus of the UCF defense. The Knights (2-0, 0-0 AAC) followed up their impressive opening week win over Boise State with a rout of Bethune-Cookman. If Dillon Gabriel has another big performance, he could insert himself into the Heisman conversation.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Friday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Central Florida is a 6.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -235 on the moneyline. That makes Louisville a +190 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 67.5.