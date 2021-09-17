How to watch Maryland vs. Illinois via live online stream

The Maryland Terrapins and Illinois Fighting Illini meet up in Week 3 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, IL. Kickoff is set for 9:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on FS1. The Illini hope to end a two-game losing streak while the Terrapins attempt to remain unbeaten on the season.

Illinois (1-2, 1-0 Big Ten) started off the season strong with a win over Nebraska, but got blown out 42-14 at the hands of Virginia. Bret Bielema will want his defense to perform better against a Maryland team coming off a 62-point outing. The Terps (2-0, 0-0 Big Ten) hope to ride star QB Taulia Tagovailoa to a third straight victory to start the season.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on DAY, you can live stream it at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Maryland is a 7-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -275 on the moneyline. That makes Illinois a +220 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 60.5.