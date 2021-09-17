 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch Maryland vs. Illinois via live online stream

Maryland and Illinois face off Friday, September 17. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

NCAA Football: West Virginia at Maryland
Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa escapes the pocket and pressure from West Virginia Mountaineers linebacker VanDarius Cowan (8) during the second quarter at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium.
The Maryland Terrapins and Illinois Fighting Illini meet up in Week 3 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, IL. Kickoff is set for 9:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on FS1. The Illini hope to end a two-game losing streak while the Terrapins attempt to remain unbeaten on the season.

Illinois (1-2, 1-0 Big Ten) started off the season strong with a win over Nebraska, but got blown out 42-14 at the hands of Virginia. Bret Bielema will want his defense to perform better against a Maryland team coming off a 62-point outing. The Terps (2-0, 0-0 Big Ten) hope to ride star QB Taulia Tagovailoa to a third straight victory to start the season.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on DAY, you can live stream it at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Maryland is a 7-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -275 on the moneyline. That makes Illinois a +220 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 60.5.

