What time is the 2021 Food City 300 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action on Friday, September 17 with the Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway. The race starts at 7:30 p.m. ET and will air on NBC Sports. You can watch a live stream on NBCSports.com/live.

The race is 300 laps, which on the shorter Bristol track amounts to 159.9 total miles. Last year, Chase Briscoe won the race with a final time of 1:55:39. The year prior, Tyler Reddick won the race in 1:58:01. The only time in the past decade the race has reached two hours was in 2018 when Kyle Larson won the race with a time of 2:00:27 after ten laps of overtime.

Justin Allgaier enters Friday’s race as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +350. He’s followed by Ty Gibbs (+360), Austin Cindric (+450), Harrison Burton (+750), and A.J. Allmendinger (+900). Noah Gragson has the pole position for the race and is installed at +1200.