How to watch the Food City 300 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

NASCAR wraps up the Xfinity Series regular season on Friday night under the lights at Bristol Motor Speedway. Noah Gragson and Justin Allgaier will be on the front row when the green flag drops at the Food City 300. The race gets started at 7:30 p.m. ET and will broadcast on NBC Sports. A live stream will air on NBC Sports Live.

Allgaier is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +350 while Gragson is +1200. Oddsmaker look at this as a three or so horse race between Allgaier, Ty Gibbs (+360), and Austin Cindric (+450).

A year ago, Cindric was the high finisher among this year’s entrants, finishing third behind Chase Briscoe and Ross Chastain. Cindric leads the circuit this season with five wins and is projected to be No. 1 heading into the playoffs. The Xfinity Series playoffs open on September 25 with the top 12 drivers competing for the season-ending championship.

How to watch the Food City 300

Date: Friday, September 17th

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC Sports

Live stream: NBCSports.com/live

Live streaming the Food City 300 on NBC Sports Network will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access NBC Sports, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Starting lineup