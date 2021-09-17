 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch the Food City 300 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

We go over how you can watch the Food City 300 of the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series at the Bristol Motor Speedway.

By David Fucillo
Noah Gragson, driver of the #9 Bass Pro Shops/Black Rifle Coffee Chevrolet, drives during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 18, 2020 in Bristol, Tennessee. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

NASCAR wraps up the Xfinity Series regular season on Friday night under the lights at Bristol Motor Speedway. Noah Gragson and Justin Allgaier will be on the front row when the green flag drops at the Food City 300. The race gets started at 7:30 p.m. ET and will broadcast on NBC Sports. A live stream will air on NBC Sports Live.

Allgaier is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +350 while Gragson is +1200. Oddsmaker look at this as a three or so horse race between Allgaier, Ty Gibbs (+360), and Austin Cindric (+450).

A year ago, Cindric was the high finisher among this year’s entrants, finishing third behind Chase Briscoe and Ross Chastain. Cindric leads the circuit this season with five wins and is projected to be No. 1 heading into the playoffs. The Xfinity Series playoffs open on September 25 with the top 12 drivers competing for the season-ending championship.

How to watch the Food City 300

Date: Friday, September 17th
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: NBC Sports
Live stream: NBCSports.com/live

Live streaming the Food City 300 on NBC Sports Network will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access NBC Sports, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Starting lineup

2021 Food City 300 Xfinity series race, full starting grid

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Noah Gragson 9
2 Justin Allgaier 7
3 Ty Gibbs 54
4 Daniel Hemric 18
5 Justin Haley 11
6 Harrison Burton 20
7 Jeb Burton 10
8 Riley Herbst 98
9 Austin Cindric 22
10 A.J. Allmendinger 16
11 Brandon Brown 68
12 Ryan Sieg 39
13 Jeremy Clements 51
14 Alex Labbe 36
15 Michael Annett 1
16 Brandon Jones 19
17 Myatt Snider 2
18 Josh Williams 92
19 Kyle Weatherman 47
20 Brett Moffitt 2
21 Brandon Gdovic 26
22 Sam Mayer 8
23 Tommy Joe Martins 44
24 David Starr 66
25 Jesse Little 78
26 Matt Mills 99
27 Stefan Parsons 5
28 Ryan Vargas 6
29 Jeffrey Earnhardt 0
30 Jade Buford 48
31 Ty Dillon 23
32 Sage Karam 31
33 Spencer Boyd 90
34 Carson Ware 17
35 Landon Cassill 4
36 Joe Graf, Jr. 7
37 B.J. McLeod 15
38 Chad Finchum 61
39 Gray Gaulding 52
40 Bayley Currey 74
41 Timmy Hill 13

