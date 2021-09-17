Full starting lineup for the Food City 300 Xfinity race at Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR’s Xfinity Series is back in action on Friday under the lights at Bristol Motor Speedway. The Food City 300 is scheduled for Friday, September 17th, with the green flag dropping at 7:30 p.m. ET. The race will air on NBC Sports Network and be available via live stream at NBC Sports Live. This is the final race of the regular season.

Noah Gragson has claimed the pole position for this race and Justin Allgaier will join him on the front row. The starting lineup was determined using a performance-metric formula that combines driver and owner season-long stats with performance in the most recent race. There will be qualifying for the championship race on November 6th, but the rest of the remaining races will use the formula due to COVID-19.

Allgaier is the favorite to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +350. Ty Gibbs is a close second at +360, followed by playoff leader Austin Cindric at +450. Although Gragson has the pole position, he’s +1200 to win.

Here is the full lineup for Friday’s 2021 Food City 300 Xfinity Series race at the Bristol Motor Speedway.