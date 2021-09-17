 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Full starting lineup for the Food City 300 Xfinity race at Bristol Motor Speedway

The Food City 300 of the NASCAR Xfinity Series takes place on September 17th this year. We’ve got the full racing order for Friday’s race at the Bristol Motor Speedway.

By Collin Sherwin
Justin Allgaier, driver of the #7 BRANDT Chevrolet, Austin Cindric, driver of the #22 Discount Tire Ford, and Noah Gragson, driver of the #9 Bass Pro Shops/Black Rifle Coffee Chevrolet, lead the field during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 18, 2020 in Bristol, Tennessee. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

NASCAR’s Xfinity Series is back in action on Friday under the lights at Bristol Motor Speedway. The Food City 300 is scheduled for Friday, September 17th, with the green flag dropping at 7:30 p.m. ET. The race will air on NBC Sports Network and be available via live stream at NBC Sports Live. This is the final race of the regular season.

Noah Gragson has claimed the pole position for this race and Justin Allgaier will join him on the front row. The starting lineup was determined using a performance-metric formula that combines driver and owner season-long stats with performance in the most recent race. There will be qualifying for the championship race on November 6th, but the rest of the remaining races will use the formula due to COVID-19.

Allgaier is the favorite to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +350. Ty Gibbs is a close second at +360, followed by playoff leader Austin Cindric at +450. Although Gragson has the pole position, he’s +1200 to win.

Here is the full lineup for Friday’s 2021 Food City 300 Xfinity Series race at the Bristol Motor Speedway.

2021 Food City 300 Xfinity series race, full starting grid

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Noah Gragson 9
2 Justin Allgaier 7
3 Ty Gibbs 54
4 Daniel Hemric 18
5 Justin Haley 11
6 Harrison Burton 20
7 Jeb Burton 10
8 Riley Herbst 98
9 Austin Cindric 22
10 A.J. Allmendinger 16
11 Brandon Brown 68
12 Ryan Sieg 39
13 Jeremy Clements 51
14 Alex Labbe 36
15 Michael Annett 1
16 Brandon Jones 19
17 Myatt Snider 2
18 Josh Williams 92
19 Kyle Weatherman 47
20 Brett Moffitt 2
21 Brandon Gdovic 26
22 Sam Mayer 8
23 Tommy Joe Martins 44
24 David Starr 66
25 Jesse Little 78
26 Matt Mills 99
27 Stefan Parsons 5
28 Ryan Vargas 6
29 Jeffrey Earnhardt 0
30 Jade Buford 48
31 Ty Dillon 23
32 Sage Karam 31
33 Spencer Boyd 90
34 Carson Ware 17
35 Landon Cassill 4
36 Joe Graf, Jr. 7
37 B.J. McLeod 15
38 Chad Finchum 61
39 Gray Gaulding 52
40 Bayley Currey 74
41 Timmy Hill 13

More From DraftKings Nation