Best D/ST streamers for Week 2 fantasy football

Last week didn’t quite go as planned for D/ST rankings, as the Cardinals defense and special teams led the league in fantasy points despite playing a Titans team that hardly ever allowed opposing defense to put up fantasy points last season. The Saints and Steelers were next, which makes sense until you realize they were playing the Packers and Bills, two of the best offenses in the league last year.

The Panthers and Eagles were next despite their overall poor defenses. But they played bad Jets and Falcons teams to give them a boost. D/ST fantasy points are always going to be hard to predict, but we’ll keep on keeping on.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best D/ST streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 2 lineups.

Packers D/ST vs. Lions

The Lions actually put up a lot of points on the 49ers in garbage time, making the game look closer than it was. This week they’ll hit the road and go into Green Bay to take on a Packers team that was just humiliated by the Saints. They’ll be ready fo a bad Lions team in Lameau.

Saints D/ST vs. Panthers

The Panthers aren’t going to be awful, but Sam Darnold still has a ways to go to be above average. Slowing down Christian McCaffrey is a challenge, but the Saints are built to do it. In 2019 New Orleans held him to 90 yards on 31 carries in their two divisional matchups and they still have the personnel to bottle him up on the ground.

Cardinals D/ST vs. Vikings

The Cardinals whooped up on the Titans last week, as they had one interception, two fumble recoveries and six sacks. And Chandler Jones had five of those sacks. The Vikings gave up three sacks to the Bengals of all teams and will be at home as they take on Kirk Cousins.