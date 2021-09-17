Best tight end streamers for Week 2 fantasy football

As usual, many of the tight ends we hoped would do well in Week 1 did in fact, not so well. That leaves a bunch of fantasy managers looking to stream the position until we can either hit on a diamond in the rough or just keep finding good matchups.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best tight end streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 2 lineups.

Jared Cook, Chargers vs. Cowboys

In Week 1 Cook ran 29 pass routes to Donald Parham’s 13, which isn’t knock your socks of great, but he saw a target on eight of those routes, catching five for 56 yards. Those eight targets tied for third out of all tight ends in Week 1. Rob Gronkowski caught 8-of-8 targets for 90 yards and a touchdown against the Cowboys in Week 1. I like Cook’s shot at a Top 10 fantasy tight end game.

Cole Kmet, Bears vs. Bengals

The Bengals didn’t face a great tight end group in Week 1, as the Vikings No. 1 is Tyler Conklin, but he did catch all four of his targets for 41 yards. Kmet saw good usage against the Rams in Week 1, catching 5-of-7 targets for 42 yards. I like the Bears matchup better against the Bengals front line and linebackers than the Rams.

David Njoku, Browns vs. Texans

Njoku and Austin Hooper split work, but Njoku was a deep threat in Week 1. He caught 3-of-5 targets for 76 yards, while Hooper caught 3-of-3 targets for 27 yards. Only Tyreek Hill had more deep targets (20-plus air yards), per Pro Football Focus. He saw a 21 percent target share and 45 percent air yards share and now faces a worse pass defense against the Texans.