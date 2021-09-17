Best quarterback streamers for Week 2 fantasy football

Did you wait to draft a quarterback? Or maybe you’re just not feeling your guy after the first week of the season. It happens. If that’s the case, you may be looking for a little help to get you through this week. Fortunately, there are some decent streaming options available for Week 2 who could give you a boost.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 2 lineups.

Teddy Bridgewater, Broncos vs. Jaguars

Bridgewarter’s not one of those quarterbacks who’s going to wow you with his numbers in any give week, but he’s a capable starter on a good team with a great rotation of skill players surrounding him. He had 264 yards and two touchdowns in a win over the Giants last week, without turning over the ball. Denver’s got a great matchup this week against the Jaguars, and Bridgewater should once again put up solid fantasy numbers. He’s rostered in fewer than 10 percent of ESPN fantasy leagues, so you should easily be able to add him if you’re looking for help.

Mac Jones, Patriots vs. Jets

Throwing 281 yards and a touchdown against a tough Dolphins defense isn’t a bad first professional start at all for a rookie. He also completed 70 percent of his passes in that one. Better still, Mac Jones didn’t turn the ball over at all in that game, winning him even more love from Bill Belichick. First-year signal callers are always a bit of a risk in fantasy football, but Jones and the Patriots have a great matchup this week against the Jets. Jones should have the chance to post better numbers this week in a more favorable matchup. And he’s owned in just under 22 percent of ESPN leagues, so if you’re looking for a decent fill-in, he could be your guy.

Kirk Cousins, Vikings vs. Cardinals

Cousins is going to be a regular feature on these lists. Wisely, nobody really trusts him for a full season of starts, but he’s got enough talent on that offense that he’s going to put up points from time to time. This could definitely be one of those weeks. The Vikings take on the Cardinals, and the over/under on that game is currently set at 50.5 points. He had 351 yards and a pair of touchdowns last week against the Bengals, as well as an un-Cousins like zero turnovers. He’s owned in less than 25 percent of ESPN leagues, and with a high-scoring matchup on tap, this is another good week to lean on him if you need QB help.