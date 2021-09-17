How to watch Ligue 1 on TV and via live online stream for Matchday 6

Ligue 1 continues this week with an action-packed slate for Matchday 6. Paris Saint-Germain is still occupying the top spot in the table as they maintain a perfect record with five wins in their first five matches. Angers, Marseille, and Nice round out the top four as they try to keep pace with PSG.

Ligue 1 has an exclusive broadcasting deal with beIN SPORTS. The channel is available on a variety of cable providers in the United States, including DISH, Verizon FIOS, RCN, and Cox Communications among others, and their accompanying online streaming services. If you do not have access via cable TV, you can view it through Sling TV, which includes some trial options if you have never used them.

PSG will take on seventh-place Lyon as they look to maintain their perfect record through Matchday 6. Lionel Messi has only made one appearance for PSG, but they seem to be able to handle basically any opposition even without the 34-year-old superstar. PSG took down Clermont last week with a commanding 4-0 victory thanks to a brace from Ander Herrera, followed by goals from Kylian Mbappe and Idrissa Gueye. Lyon (2-2-1, 8 points) will look to continue their unbeaten run after a 3-3 draw with Clermont followed by back-to-back wins against Nantes and Strasbourg.

Another match to keep an eye on will be fourth-place Nice taking on 16th-place Monaco as Nice will look to close the gap with Marseille and Angers. They could potentially leapfrog the two teams and jump into second place with a win. Nice is the only team in the league who has yet to concede a goal, while scoring 10 of their own.

Ligue 1 Matchday 6 schedule

Friday, September 17

Strasbourg vs. Metz, 3:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 18

Lens vs. Lille, 11:00 a.m. ET

St-Etienne vs. Bordeaux, 3:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, September 19

Nice vs. Moncao, 7:00 a.m. ET

Angers vs. Nantes, 9:00 a.m. ET

Troyes vs. Montpellier, 9:00 a.m. ET

Clermont Foot vs. Brest, 9:00 a.m. ET

Reims vs. Lorient, 9:00 a.m. ET

Marseille vs. Rennes, 11:00 a.m. ET

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Lyon, 2:45 p.m. ET