How to watch La Liga on TV and via live online stream for Matchday 5

La Liga heads into Matchday 5 as Real Madrid sits on top of the table, but both Valencia and Atletico Madrid are tied on points (10), all three teams carrying a 3-1-0 record after the first four matches. Real Sociedad and Athletic Club aren’t far behind with nine and eight points, respectively. Barcelona sits down in seventh place, but with only three games played and a record of 2-1-0, that’s to be expected.

While you won’t be able to catch many La Liga matches on network TV, all 380 league games will be streamed live on ESPN+. Select games will be broadcast across their ESPN networks as well, but if you really want to watch any game of your choosing, ESPN+ is the way to go. If you’re not already signed up for ESPN+, they offer a reasonable rate at $5.99/month or you can get in on a bundle with Disney+ and Hulu as well.

The headliner of the weekend is no doubt the match between the top two teams in the table, Real Madrid and Valencia. Madrid just came off a commanding 5-2 win over Celta Vigo last week as Karim Benzema stole the show with a hat trick, putting in goals in the 24th, 46th, and 87th minutes. Vinicius Jr. and Eduardo Camavinga each added one of their own to bury Celta Vigo, who had started out with a 1-0 lead. Valencia put on an impressive performance last week against Osasuna with a 4-1 victory, making it two wins in a row.

Barcelona will look to improve their points total as they take on 17th-place Granada, which is all but in the bag for Barca already. Their last league game was at the end of August which resulted in a 2-1 win over Getafe thanks to goals from Sergi Roberto and Memphis Depay. Granada has yet to win a match, starting their first four games with a 0-2-2 record. They’re sitting on a two-game losing streak as they look to snap that with a result against one of the most historically dominant teams in the league.

La Liga Matchday 5 schedule

Friday, September 17

Celta Vigo vs. Cadiz, 3:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 18

Rayo Vallecano vs. Getafe, 8:00 a.m. ET

Atletico Madrid vs. Athletic Bilbao, 10:15 a.m. ET

Elche vs. Levante, 12:30 p.m. ET

Alaves vs. Osasuna, 3:00 p.m. ET

Sunday, September 19

Mallorca vs. Villarreal, 8:00 a.m. ET

Real Sociedad vs. Sevilla, 10:15 a.m. ET

Real Betis vs. Espanyol, 12:30 p.m. ET

Valencia vs. Real Madrid, 3:00 p.m. ET

Monday, September 20

Barcelona vs. Granada, 3:00 p.m. ET