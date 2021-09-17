How to watch Bundesliga on TV and via live online stream for Matchday 5

Bundesliga action heads into Matchday 5 as Wolfsburg continue their winning streak to stay perfect at the top of the table. With 12 points and a 4-0-0 record, they’re looking like early contenders for Bundesliga champions, but Bayern Munich is right behind them with 10 points after faltering in their opening match with a draw.

If you’re looking to watch Bundesliga matches on TV in the US, you’re in luck. ESPN, ABC, and ESPN Deportes will be broadcasting select matches throughout the season, but where you’ll really find the bulk of the action is on the streaming service ESPN+. They’ll be showing over 300 Bundesliga games both English and Spanish, while even airing some select Bundesliga 2 matches as well. If you’re not already signed up for ESPN+, they offer a reasonable rate at $5.99/month or you can get in on a bundle with Disney+ and Hulu as well.

Bayern Munich will take on newcomers VfL Bochum this weekend after finishing Matchday 4 with a 4-1 pounding of RB Leipzig. All four goals were scored by different players as Robert Lewandowski, Jamal Musiala, Leroy Sane, and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting all grabbed a goal for themselves. This continues the dominance they’ve shown as of late after the 5-0 win over Hertha they recorded in Week 3. Bochum will certainly have a tough time against Bayern after losing three of their first four games. Bochum will look to get back on their feet but this might not be the week to do it especially with Bayern in great form at the moment.

Erling Haaland and Borussia Dortmund will be facing off against eighth-place Union Berlin as they look to gain some ground on Wolfsburg at the top of the table. Dortmund eked past Bayer Leverkusen with a 4-3 win in Matchday 4, thanks to a brace from Haaland including a 77th minute penalty kick conversion that ended up being the game winner. Berlin ended their last game in a scoreless draw with Augsburg as they were unable to send any of their 16 shots into the back of the net.

Bundesliga Matchday 5 schedule

Friday, September 17

Hertha Berlin vs. Furth, 2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 18

Bayern Munich vs. Vfl Bochum, 9:30 a.m. ET

Augsburg vs. Borussia Monchengladbach, 9:30 a.m. ET

Mainz vs. SC Freiburg, 9:30 a.m. ET

Arminia vs. Hoffenheim, 9:30 a.m. ET

Koln vs. RB Leipzig, 12:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, September 19

Stuttgart vs. Leverkusen, 9:30 a.m. ET

Borussia Dortmund vs. Union Berlin, 11:30 a.m. ET

Wolfsburg vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, 1:30 p.m. ET