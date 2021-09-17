How to watch Premier League soccer on TV and via live online stream for Matchday 5

English Premier League action continues as we head into Matchday 5 with four teams still sitting at the top of the table with 10 points each. Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Everton all own a record of 3-1-0, though Man U sits in the top spot due to winning the tiebreaker ahead of this week.

EPL games are usually easy to find on TV, and this season will be no exception. The NBC network will be showing the majority of the matches. You can find most games live on TV on NBCSN and Universo or Telemundo, but you can also stream the games on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. Some matches will also be shown on the USA Network on TV, as well as streaming on fubo TV, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV as well.

Matchday 5 brings us some high profile games, most notably Chelsea taking on Tottenham as the Spurs look to climb the table, currently sitting in seventh place. Chelsea is fresh off a 3-0 win over Aston Villa as Romelu Lukaku bagged a brace to lift the Blues to their third win of the season, bringing his goal total to three through his first trio of matches. Tottenham suffered their first loss of the season as they fell to Crystal Palace 3-0 last week, with all three goals coming after defender Japhet Tanganga was sent off with a red card in the 58th minute. The Spurs will be without Tanganga for the match-up against Chelsea this weekend as they look to take down a very tough opponent.

Manchester United will look to keep their spot at the top of table as they take on eighth-place West Ham this weekend. The Red Devils took down Newcastle last week with a 4-1 score as Cristiano Ronaldo made his debut and scored a brace in the process. He opened the scoring in first half stoppage time, then added another in the 62nd minute which proved to be the game-winning goal. Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard each added one more late in the game to put the nail in the coffin. West Ham is still unbeaten, going 2-2-0 in their first four games. They’ll be without striker Michail Antonio this weekend as he was shown a red card in West Ham’s 0-0 draw with Southampton last week.

EPL Matchday 5 schedule

Friday, September 17

Newcastle vs. Leeds United, 3:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 18

Wolves vs. Brentford, 7:30 a.m. ET

Norwich City vs. Watford, 10:00 a.m. ET

Burnley vs. Arsenal, 10:00 a.m. ET

Manchester City vs. Southampton, 10:00 a.m. ET

Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace, 10:00 a.m. ET

Aston Villa vs. Everton, 12:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, September 19

Brighton vs. Leicester City, 9:00 a.m. ET

West Ham United vs. Manchester United, 9:00 a.m. ET

Tottenham vs. Chelsea, 11:30 a.m. ET