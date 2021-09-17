Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Friday, September 17th

There is a loaded 15-game slate as we move toward the end of the regular season. There aren’t many of these left in 2021 before the postseason begins at the beginning of October, so take advantage of the volume of stacks we have to choose from on Friday night.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Friday, September 17th.

Xander Bogaerts ($4,800)

Rafael Devers ($4,800)

JD Martinez ($4,600)

Hunter Renfroe ($4,200)

The Red Sox will likely be one of the more popular stacks on the Friday night slate. Keegan Akin is on the mound for the O’s, who are coming off a sneaky extra-innings win over the Yanks. Akin has allowed at least one HR in six straight appearances and Baltimore’s bullpen has been stretch enough lately. Boston will cost you a decent amount but is pretty chalky.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ($5,900)

Marcus Semien ($5,600)

Bo Bichette ($5,100)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. ($3,400)

We’re going to stick with an AL East team in the Blue Jays. Toronto has a few high-priced sluggers with Vlad Jr., Bichette and Semien. All three will be expensive, so instead of stacking them with George Springer or Teoscar Hernandez, we’ll pay down a bit for Gurriel, who is a great value play and has a ton of pop for someone priced this low. It wasn’t too long ago Gurriel posted 50 DKFP on 2 HRs and 7 RBI. Michael Pineda isn’t the best matchup in the world but we’re banking on the Jays coming through on shear force.