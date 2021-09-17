49ers vs. Eagles game picks, best bets for Week 2 NFL season

The San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles face off on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, with each team looking to improve to 2-0. The 49ers are coming off a 41-33 win over the Lions while the Eagles are coming off a 32-6 thumping of the Falcons. The Week 2 matchup kicks off at 1 p.m. ET and will air on FOX.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the San Francisco 49ers-Philadelphia Eagles matchup in Week 2 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

49ers vs. Eagles Week 1 odds

Spread: 49ers -3 (SF -105, PHI -115)

Point total: 49 (Over/Under both -110)

Moneyline: 49ers -155, Eagles +135

Our picks for 49ers vs. Eagles

Pick against the spread: Eagles +3

This might be a case of extra caution as a 49ers fan wanting to avoid going with my heart. But San Francisco is banged up on defense in a big way. I think we’re going to see a breakout season from Jalen Hurts this season, and I don’t know that this 49ers defense is going to be able to sufficiently contain him to secure a big win. On the 49ers offensive side, while Elijah Mitchell finished with 104 yards last week, 38 of them came on one run, leaving the rest of his day at 3.67 yards per carry. The X-factor could be a combination of Trey Sermon and Brandon Aiyuk, but it’s hard to project anything at this point after one week of non-usage.

I’m not inclined to put money down on this game at +3, but if you can find Eagles +3.5, jump on it.

Over/under 49 points: Over

The Eagles gave up 110 rushing yards in the first half against the Falcons while the 49ers defense was gashed on multiple runs and stumbled in the fourth quarter before holding off a furious Detroit comeback. Add in the 49ers losing CB Jason Verrett to a torn ACL and DT Javon Kinlaw and CB Emmanuel Moseley to their own knee injuries, and these are two defenses that could be in a bit of trouble.

Preferred player prop: George Kittle Over 67.5 receiving yards (-115)

I’m going to the well on this one for a second straight week. Hurts rushing yards (50.5) caught my attention, but I think we see Kittle do what Kyle Pitts and Hayden Hurst didn’t do last week and put up some big numbers on the Eagles defense. He shows time and again that he is a consistent YAC threat, and for over on receiving yards, that’s always welcome. Eventually he’ll have a slow game, and at some point the total will into the high 70s, but for now, take the opportunity.

