How to watch WWE Smackdown via live stream and what to watch on the September 17th episode

We’re just nine days away from WWE Extreme Rules and Friday Night Smackdown continues the build tonight when coming live from Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, TN.

In this episode we’ll see the homecoming of one of Smackdown’s top stars while other feuds continue to heat up ahead of the pay-per-view.

How to watch Friday Night Smackdown

Date: Friday, September 17

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: Fox

Live stream: FOX.com/live or Fox Now App

What to watch on Friday Night Smackdown

A little over a week out from her title bout with Smackdown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, Knoxville native Bianca Belair will return as the hometown hero for tonight’s show. Lynch and Belair made their match for Extreme Rules official with a contract signing last week, so all we need is a stipulation. The age-old trope in WWE is people getting beaten down whenever they’re in their hometown, so expect Lynch to be standing over Belair in some capacity in some form.

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is fighting wars on two different fronts. On one, he has to deal with Brock Lesnar, who officially challenged him for the belt at Madison Square Garden last week. On the other is Finn Balor, who ended last week’s show by donning the body paint and returned as “The Demon”. Roman vs. Demon Finn is set for Extreme Rules so we’ll see what kind of mind games Balor will play with the champ.

Seth Rollins emerged victorious in his SummerSlam rematch with Edge last Friday, but it was notable for Rollins stomping Edge’s neck and forcing him to be taken out on a stretcher. In the post-match interview, the usually sociopathic Rollins seemed regretful about what he had done, so we’ll see what he has to say tonight.