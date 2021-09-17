How to watch AEW Rampage via live stream and what to watch on the September 17th episode

AEW is gearing up for their special “Grand Slam” episode of Dynamite next Wednesday from Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City. Before they get there, they have tonight’s episode of Rampage on TNT.

The show was taped following this week’s episode of Dynamite from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, and will feature three matches and a few segments building towards next week.

How to watch AEW Rampage

Date: Friday, September 17

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Network: TNT

Live stream: TNTdrama.com/watchtnt or the TNT app

What to watch on AEW Rampage

It was announced on Dynamite that AEW Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker will defend her title at Grand Slam against Ruby Soho and on tonight’s episode of Rampage, the two will go face-to-face. Soho earned a shot at the title by winning the Casino Battle Royale at All Out a few weeks back, so we’ll see how the company positions her as a challenger to the long-reigning champion.

Also on the show, TNT Champion Miro will defend his title against Fuego Del Sol, AEW World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Bros will be in action against The Butcher and The Blade and the recently returned Anna Jay will face The Bunny in singles action.