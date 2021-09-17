 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full list of tee times for Round 3 of 2021 Fortinet Championship

The third round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship tees off Saturday morning at the Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa, California. We have a full list of tee times, including the featured groups.

By David Fucillo
Maverick McNealy hits his tee shot on the first hole during round two of the Fortinet Championship at Silverado Resort and Spa on September 17, 2021 in Napa, California. Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

The 2021-2022 PGA season opened this week with the Fortinet Championship in Napa, California. The tournament is headed into the weekend with a bit of a surprise. Jon Rahm finished No. 2 in the world this past season, but he is headed home in his first tournament of the season. He shot -1 over 36 holes and missed the cut, which finished at -3.

Maverick McNealy heads into the weekend with a two-shot lead on Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira. McNealy has not won a tournament since joining the PGA Tour in 2019-20. He will be in the last group to tee off on Saturday.

The third round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday morning in Napa. You can watch coverage on TV from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the Golf Channel. PGA Tour LIVE will also air coverage of featured groups from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the Fortinet Championship on Saturday. The featured groups on Saturday include the following trios and tee times:

2021 Fortinet Championship, Round 3 tee times

Time (ET) Golfer 1 Golfer 2
2:00 PM Maverick McNealy Beau Hossler
1:50 PM Mito Pereira Troy Merritt
1:40 PM Will Zalatoris Bronson Burgoon
1:30 PM Harold Varner III Matt Kuchar
1:20 PM Russell Knox Tom Hoge
1:10 PM Jim Knous David Lipsky
1:00 PM Peter Malnati Nate Lashley
12:50 PM Scott Stallings John Augenstein
12:35 PM Hideki Matsuyama Scott Piercy
12:25 PM Mark Hubbard Patrick Rodgers
12:15 PM Si Woo Kim Cameron Tringale
12:05 PM Dawie van der Walt Jason Dufner
11:55 AM C.T. Pan Patton Kizzire
11:45 AM Aaron Baddeley Austin Cook
11:35 AM Austin Smotherman Sahith Theegala
11:25 AM Taylor Pendrith Talor Gooch
11:15 AM Max Homa Phil Mickelson
11:00 AM Kevin Tway Wyndham Clark
10:50 AM Scott Gutschewski Sam Ryder
10:40 AM Cameron Percy Charley Hoffman
10:30 AM Marc Leishman Ryan Armour
10:20 AM Joseph Bramlett Greyson Sigg
10:10 AM Chez Reavie Chase Seiffert
10:00 AM Adam Svensson Dylan Wu
9:50 AM Brendan Steele Jim Herman
9:40 AM Nick Taylor Adam Schenk
9:25 AM Matthew NeSmith Vaughn Taylor
9:15 AM Michael Gligic Quade Cummins
9:05 AM Andrew Putnam Sean O'Hair
8:55 AM Michael Thompson Webb Simpson
8:45 AM Brendon Todd Lanto Griffin
8:35 AM Sung Kang Peter Uihlein
8:25 AM Nick Watney Luke List
8:15 AM Nick Hardy Justin Suh
8:05 AM David Skinns Paul Barjon

