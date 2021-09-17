Full list of tee times for Round 3 of 2021 Fortinet Championship

The 2021-2022 PGA season opened this week with the Fortinet Championship in Napa, California. The tournament is headed into the weekend with a bit of a surprise. Jon Rahm finished No. 2 in the world this past season, but he is headed home in his first tournament of the season. He shot -1 over 36 holes and missed the cut, which finished at -3.
Maverick McNealy heads into the weekend with a two-shot lead on Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira. McNealy has not won a tournament since joining the PGA Tour in 2019-20. He will be in the last group to tee off on Saturday.
The third round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday morning in Napa. You can watch coverage on TV from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the Golf Channel. PGA Tour LIVE will also air coverage of featured groups from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the Fortinet Championship on Saturday. The featured groups on Saturday include the following trios and tee times:
2021 Fortinet Championship, Round 3 tee times
|Time (ET)
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Time (ET)
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|2:00 PM
|Maverick McNealy
|Beau Hossler
|1:50 PM
|Mito Pereira
|Troy Merritt
|1:40 PM
|Will Zalatoris
|Bronson Burgoon
|1:30 PM
|Harold Varner III
|Matt Kuchar
|1:20 PM
|Russell Knox
|Tom Hoge
|1:10 PM
|Jim Knous
|David Lipsky
|1:00 PM
|Peter Malnati
|Nate Lashley
|12:50 PM
|Scott Stallings
|John Augenstein
|12:35 PM
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Scott Piercy
|12:25 PM
|Mark Hubbard
|Patrick Rodgers
|12:15 PM
|Si Woo Kim
|Cameron Tringale
|12:05 PM
|Dawie van der Walt
|Jason Dufner
|11:55 AM
|C.T. Pan
|Patton Kizzire
|11:45 AM
|Aaron Baddeley
|Austin Cook
|11:35 AM
|Austin Smotherman
|Sahith Theegala
|11:25 AM
|Taylor Pendrith
|Talor Gooch
|11:15 AM
|Max Homa
|Phil Mickelson
|11:00 AM
|Kevin Tway
|Wyndham Clark
|10:50 AM
|Scott Gutschewski
|Sam Ryder
|10:40 AM
|Cameron Percy
|Charley Hoffman
|10:30 AM
|Marc Leishman
|Ryan Armour
|10:20 AM
|Joseph Bramlett
|Greyson Sigg
|10:10 AM
|Chez Reavie
|Chase Seiffert
|10:00 AM
|Adam Svensson
|Dylan Wu
|9:50 AM
|Brendan Steele
|Jim Herman
|9:40 AM
|Nick Taylor
|Adam Schenk
|9:25 AM
|Matthew NeSmith
|Vaughn Taylor
|9:15 AM
|Michael Gligic
|Quade Cummins
|9:05 AM
|Andrew Putnam
|Sean O'Hair
|8:55 AM
|Michael Thompson
|Webb Simpson
|8:45 AM
|Brendon Todd
|Lanto Griffin
|8:35 AM
|Sung Kang
|Peter Uihlein
|8:25 AM
|Nick Watney
|Luke List
|8:15 AM
|Nick Hardy
|Justin Suh
|8:05 AM
|David Skinns
|Paul Barjon