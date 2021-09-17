Full list of tee times for Round 3 of 2021 Fortinet Championship

The 2021-2022 PGA season opened this week with the Fortinet Championship in Napa, California. The tournament is headed into the weekend with a bit of a surprise. Jon Rahm finished No. 2 in the world this past season, but he is headed home in his first tournament of the season. He shot -1 over 36 holes and missed the cut, which finished at -3.

Maverick McNealy heads into the weekend with a two-shot lead on Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira. McNealy has not won a tournament since joining the PGA Tour in 2019-20. He will be in the last group to tee off on Saturday.

The third round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday morning in Napa. You can watch coverage on TV from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the Golf Channel. PGA Tour LIVE will also air coverage of featured groups from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 3 of the Fortinet Championship on Saturday. The featured groups on Saturday include the following trios and tee times: