Breaking down the cut line for the 2021 Fortinet Championship

The PGA Tour teed off the second round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship on Friday at 10 a.m. ET. Chez Reavie had the low round on Thursday, shooting a 7-under 65 to take a one-shot lead into Friday over Cameron Tringale and Adam Hadwin.

The first trios teed off on Friday at 10 a.m. and the final groups will be on the course at 5:22 p.m. ET. There’s a long way to go before we find out what the weekend field looks like for the Fortinet Championship.

How is the cut line determined?

The cut line at 36 holes is the top 65 players plus those tied at the end of that group. Some tournaments will have a second cut after day three (54 holes) if that initial group is 78 total players, but this is not one of those tournaments.

What is the cut line for the Fortinet Championship?

The cut line is -2 as of 11:15 a.m.

Who is not projected to make the cut?

Jon Rahm is the most notable struggler from day one, shooting even par. He hits the course for his second round on Friday at 3:54 p.m. Dylan Fritteli shot +2 on Thursday and Sebastian Muñoz shot +3.