Titans TE Anthony Firkser did not practice Friday, questionable to play vs. Seahawks

The Tennessee Titans have listed TE Anthony Firkser as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks after not practicing Friday with a knee injury. The tight end was limited Wednesday and Thursday before not practicing Friday. Firkser caught three passes for 19 yards in Week 1 against the Cardinals.

Fantasy football implications

If Firkser sits out, Geoff Swaim is next in line to get work at tight end. The Titans will primarily go to Julio Jones and A.J. Brown in the passing game, but their tight end tends to get work near the red zone. Derrick Henry should get more touches as well in Week 2 after struggling in Week 1. If Firkser does not play, it is more likely to benefit managers who have Jones and Brown. Managers who planned on Firkser should probably look elsewhere in general for tight end help, but Swaim is not likely to be the answer as a replacement.

The Titans are 6.5-point underdogs against the Seahawks Sunday.