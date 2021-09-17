Colts WRs Michael Pittman, Parris Campbell questionable after limited practice on Friday

The Indianapolis Colts have listed WR Michael Pittman Jr. and WR Parris Campbell as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams after both players had limited sessions at Friday’s practice. Pittman is expected to be the top receiver for the Colts this season while Campbell is hoping for a big year after missing time last season.

Fantasy football implications

The Colts were already down T.Y. Hilton to start the season, but losing both Pittman and Campbell would mean more opportunities for Zach Pascal, Jack Doyle and Mo Alie-Cox. It appears Pittman and Campbell will try to play, but fantasy managers should monitor both players’ statuses ahead of the Sunday game. The Rams present a tough matchup regardless of who lines up at receiver for the Colts.

Indianapolis will likely attempt to rely more on the ground game with Carson Wentz still acclimating to the system, but ultimately someone is still going to have to catch passes. Pascal could be a good start even if Pittman and Campbell do suit up, but keep an eye out for other Indy receivers like Ashton Dulin and Mike Strachan as potential replacements for the week.