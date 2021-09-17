Anthony Schwartz limited in practice on Friday

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Anthony Schwartz was one of a handful of players limited in practice on Friday and has been listed as questionable for the team’s home opener against the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Brown has been working through an apparent knee injury throughout the week.

Grant Delpit (hamstring), Michael Dunn (back), Greg Newsome II (biceps), Anthony Schwartz (knee) and Mack Wilson (quad) joined Odell Beckham Jr. (knee) as limited in practice today for the #Browns — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) September 15, 2021

The third-round rookie receiver from Auburn showed off his speed in his debut last Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. Schwartz caught three of his five targets for 69 yards and also took one jet sweep for 17 yards in the loss. He was certainly a beneficiary of Odell Beckham Jr. sitting out of the season opener and OBJ is out again this week against Houston.

Fantasy football implications

Knee injury or not, I wouldn’t rush to insert him in your starting lineup just yet but he’s someone to keep your eye on moving forward. He’s only listed on 1.4% of rosters per ESPN so he’s someone you could definitely scoop up on the waiver wire.