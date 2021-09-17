Biggest line moves for Week 3 of college football

Each week in college football the bookmakers and bettors come together to create the markets that set the lines for each college football game.

Sometimes the opinions are pretty consistent all week long, but other times you’ll see big moves along the number as the week progresses. We’ll take a look at the games that have had the biggest changes so far for Week X of college football to the current lines from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Coastal Carolina vs. Buffalo, Saturday 12:00 p.m. ET

Opened: Coastal Carolina -10

Now: Coastal Carolina -14

This might be a fade on Buffalo more than a bet on Coastal Carolina, as if you lose by 28-3 to a Nebraska team that lost to Illinois, that’s not good. Especially when Illinois proceeded to lose to UTSA by a TD and Virginia by 28. So beware transitive wins and losses in college football, but it might apply in this spot.

Meanwhile Coastal just keeps handling their business, dispatching The Citadel easily and then beating a small midwest community college called the University of Kansas 49-22 last week.

Florida State vs. Wake Forest, Saturday 12:30 p.m. ET

Opened: Florida State -6.5

Now: Florida State -4.5

How much of this movement is because of the talent on the field, and how much is it a tax for the guy that might be the worst clock-and-score coach this century?

Defensive end Byron Turner is now out for the year for the Noles, but McKenzie Milton will be back as the starter. Wake is one of the most consistently competent teams in all of college football under Dave Clawson, and they’ll be at home with veteran quarterback Sam Hartman guiding them. We’re not saying it happens, but an 0-3 FSU is on the table here.

How many former coaches can the Noles pay at the same time? Because Willie Taggart is still cashing checks to be at FAU, and he had a better record than Norvell when he got the gate.

Stanford vs. Vanderbilt, Saturday 8:00 p.m. ET

Opened: Stanford -10

Now: Stanford -12.5

This was simply a bad number, and at a couple places you would have found this at NINE. Stanford looked glorious in their 42-28 rout of USC that got Clay Helton fired, a complete turnaround from their 24-7 loss at Kansas State in Week 1.

Meanwhile Vanderbilt gets $45.5 million per year from the SEC to lose 23-3 to East Tennessee State at home. Despite their comeback at Colorado State in Week 2, this is still a very bad football team. And CSU is just a terrible program right now.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.