Chandler Smith wins first career NASCAR Truck Series race to close out first round of playoffs

NASCAR’s Truck Series wrapped up the first round of its playoff on Thursday evening with a wild race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Chandler Smith came back after a restart on Lap 196 of 200 to stun the field and win his first career Truck Series race. In doing so, Smith clinched a spot in the Round of 8 and eliminated Todd Gilliland.

Sheldon Creed was leading at the restart before Smith was able to cut inside and take the lead. Creed slowed due to contact and would eventually finish 19th. The top five included Smith, Grant Enfinger, John Hunter Nemechek, Stewart Friesen, and Johnny Sauter.

The second round of the playoffs opens on Saturday, October 2 at Talladega. The second of two playoff races will be the United Rentals 200 at Martinsville on October 30. The championship race will be the Lucas Oil 150 at Phoenix on November 5.

The eight drivers to advance to the next round are as follows: