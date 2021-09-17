Will Fuller‘s Miami debut is on hold with no timetable for a return

Miami Dolphins free agent wide receiver Will Fuller won’t play in Week 2 against the Bills, per the Palm Beach Post’s Joe Schad. Fuller missed Week 1’s matchup with the Patriots due to a six game PED suspension that overlapped from last season.

Fuller was able to practice on Wednesday, but a personal matter kept him away from practice on Thursday and is now keeping him out of the game. There is no need to speculate on the details of the matter, but head coach Brian Flores declined to say if the receiver will return next week. He told the Miami Herald, “One day at a time. He has my support. Things happen. When they happen, they’re not part of normal every day, it’s a surprise from that standpoint. He’s dealing with it. We’ll support him.”

Fuller has shown great ability as a receiver with the Houston Texans, and proved last season he could be a No. 1 receiver in this league, as he put caught 53-of-75 targets for 879 yards and eight touchdowns in just 11 games. Miami has a lot of talent at the receiver position, but Fuller has the ability to be a big impact as soon as he gets on the field.