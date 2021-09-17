Report: Trey Sermon expected to be active in Week 2 for 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers surprised a lot of people in Week 1 when they declared rookie running back Trey Sermon for the game. He was a healthy scratch and found himself suddenly fourth string behind Raheem Mostert, Elijah Mitchell, and JaMycal Hasty. Following the game, head coach Kyle Shanahan said it was a case of Mitchell and Hasty out-performing the third round pick.

It would appear Sermon will get a second chance in Week 2. On Thursday, offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel met with the media and he said that Sermon would be active. He was specifically asked how Sermon handled the deactivation, and by the end he had confirmed Sermon would be up on Sunday vs. the Eagles (h/t The Athletic).

“I didn’t talk to him about it. But I can tell you that the best way I know how he felt is by how he practiced this week. There was a deliberate intent and an extra focus to him, an extra aggressiveness that I think his teammates felt. So, what that told me is, ‘Hey I didn’t like not dressing. I want to play football. So how do I do that? I don’t go and talk to people. I show people.’ That’s kind of the common denominator. Kyle always says to the players and coaches don’t tell me, show me. And he showed I think all of us that he really wants an opportunity, which he’ll get this Sunday.”

The team lost Mostert to a knee injury on Sunday. This week, they claimed Trenton Cannon off waivers and signed Kerryon Johnson to their practice squad. Matt Barrows believes we’ll see Mitchell, Hasty, and Sermon active on Sunday.

The big question for fantasy managers is who will get the workload. Mitchell impressed in Week 1, but Sermon comes in with higher expectations. If he can get an opportunity, he very well could run with it. For now though, Mitchell should be viewed as the starter until we see what kind of work Sermon can claim.