Bills RB Zack Moss could return to the active roster in Week 2

Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss was a healthy scratch in Week 1 against the Steelers, as Matt Breida was active over him. That was a surprise after Moss had a slight lead in work last season over Devin Singletary.

When asked about Moss’s status this week, head coach Sean McDermott said that Moss’s injury in training camp contributed to him not being activated and that Moss has looked good this week, per The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia.

Has he looked good enough to be activated? It’s hard to tell, but I don’t see the team giving up on their 2020 round three pick anytime soon. Singletary did look good against a tough Steelers defense in Week 1, as he rushed 11 times for 72 yards and caught 3-of-5 targets for eight yards. So Moss isn’t going to all of a sudden take over as the lead back when they face Miami this week. But it would seem that there is a decent chance he will be active and could start to win back snaps if warranted. Don’t drop him in your fantasy football leagues just yet.