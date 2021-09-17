MLB standings: What this weekend means for magic numbers for 2021 playoffs

We’re halfway through the month of September and the playoff race is heating up. The San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers have each clinched a playoff spot and the Milwaukee Brewers could join them this weekend if things fall the right way.

With just over two weeks remaining in the regular season, most of the division races are just about locked up. The Brewers and White Sox both have double digit leads in their respective divisions while the Astros and Rays could clinch their divisions later next week. The tight races are in the NL West and East. The Giants and Dodgers are both on track for 100+ wins, and will likely be competing for the NL West title into the final weekend. Meanwhile, the Braves have a three-game lead on the Phillies heading into weekend.

We’ve started tracking magic numbers for teams looking to clinch playoff berths and division titles. The wild card races will go into the final weekend, but in the meantime, here’s a look at what this weekend’s schedule means across the divisions.

AL East

Weekend series

Rays vs. Tigers

Blue Jays vs. Twins

Red Sox vs. Orioles

Yankees vs. Indians

What it means

Toronto and Boston are tied at 8.5 games back heading into Friday, while the Yankees are a half game back of the two of them. The Rays magic number is 8 over Toronto and 7 over Boston and New York.

AL Central

Weekend series schedule

White Sox @ Rangers

Indians @ Yankees

What it means

Chicago’s magic number is seven, which means they cannot clinch the division this weekend. However, if they sweep and Cleveland gets swept, the White Sox would be in position to clinch no worse than a tie with two weeks remaining.

AL West

Weekend series schedule

Astros vs. Diamondbacks

Athletics @ Angels

Mariners @ Royals

What it means

Houston’s magic number is 10 over Oakland and 9 over Seattle. The A’s are one game up on the Mariners and have gone back and forth with them the back half of the summer.

NL East

Weekend series schedule

Braves @ Giants

Phillies @ Mets

What it means

Atlanta has a long way to go to clinch the NL East. The series between these two September 28-30 could decide the division title.

NL Central

Weekend series schedule

Brewers vs. Cubs

Cardinals vs. Padres

Reds vs. Dodgers

What it means

Milwaukee’s magic number is 5, so they can clinch this weekend. St. Louis is currently one game up on Cincinnati, with it being two games in the loss column.

NL West

Weekend series schedule

Giants vs. Braves

Dodgers @ Reds

What it means

The Giants are a game up on the Dodgers so this race isn’t ending anytime soon. The Padres are 17.5 back of LA.