Kawhi was really into the Clippers groundbreaking ceremony for new arena [VIDEO]

That Kawhi Leonard, just so hard to read. So stoic. In true Kawhi fashion, we see the All-Star forward witnessing quite the celebration at the Los Angeles Clippers groundbreaking ceremony for their new arena in Inglewood. Kawhi (and Paul George) can be seen sitting on the side during some type of concert; the band is playing that song from that Apple commercial from about 10 years ago? You’ll recognize it. Anyway, Leonard is throwing daggers with his eyes toward the stage. Take a look:

Kawhi: HUGE fan of the Clippers’ arena groundbreaking ceremonypic.twitter.com/iUC3N0Af72 — The Association (@association) September 17, 2021

The Intuit Dome will be located in Inglewood nearby SoFi Stadium, which is home to the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams. The Clippers will be moving out of Staples Center in downtown L.A., no longer sharing the building with the rival Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James. The Clippers are expected to move into their new arena in 2024.