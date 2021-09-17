Who is Josh Jacobs’ backup in fantasy football?

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is out for Sunday’s Week 2 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez. Jacobs suffered a toe injury in Week 1 and was cleared to play before coming down with an illness ahead of Monday Night Football. The running back ultimately took part in the game and scored two touchdowns, but was clearly hobbled at times. He did not practice this week for the Raiders and is out against Pittsburgh.

With Jacobs officially not taking part in Sunday’s game, Kenyan Drake is the natural successor to carries. Drake did get significant work even with Jacobs in the lineup, so the running back becomes a good fantasy play with the starter out. With Jalen Richard on injured reserve, Peyton Barber is the only running back behind Drake. Head coach Jon Gruden said this is an opportunity for Barber to carve out a bigger role in the offense instead of talking about Drake, meaning the former Buccaneer should get some touches in this game.

The Raiders are 6.5-point underdogs against the Steelers despite beating the Baltimore Ravens on Monday 33-27 in overtime. Pittsburgh is coming off a 23-16 win over Buffalo and brings one of the league’s best defenses to the contest.