Louisville upsets UCF on dramatic last-minute Pick Six for the win

We got a classic in Louisville, and the Cards did it in dramatic fashion.

Marshon Ford of the Louisville Cardinals runs with the ball after catching a pass for a touchdown against the UCF Knights at Cardinal Stadium on September 17, 2021 in Louisville, Kentucky. Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Jaylin Alderman’s 66-yard interception return of Dillon Gabriel for the game winning touchdown was the difference as the Louisville Cardinals upset the Central Florida Knights 42-35 on Friday night at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville.

The Knights closed as seven-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

This is a huge blow to the American Conference’s hope for some strength of schedule to help get a team like Cincinnati into the College Football Playoff, and a big boost to rocky tenure of Scott Satterfield at UL.

Gabriel’s interception was preceded by one from UL quarterback Malik Cunningham on the previous play, who had put the Cards on the edge of field goal range in a 35-all game. But Tre’mon Morris-Brash’s INT with 25 seconds changed all the momentum.

That is until the next snap, where Gabriel’s INT was taken to the paint for the win. Gabriel also needed assistance to get off the field after getting hit on the last play of the game following the ensuing kickoff, but his status is unknown at this time.

