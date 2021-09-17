Louisville upsets UCF on dramatic last-minute Pick Six for the win

Jaylin Alderman’s 66-yard interception return of Dillon Gabriel for the game winning touchdown was the difference as the Louisville Cardinals upset the Central Florida Knights 42-35 on Friday night at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville.

PICK SIX! INSANITY Jaylin Alderman picks off Dillon Gabriel and returns it for a 68 yard TD! #UCF #UCFvsLOU #Louisville pic.twitter.com/LdecicM8rb — Dalton (@DaltonEastNE) September 18, 2021

The Knights closed as seven-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

This is a huge blow to the American Conference’s hope for some strength of schedule to help get a team like Cincinnati into the College Football Playoff, and a big boost to rocky tenure of Scott Satterfield at UL.

Gabriel’s interception was preceded by one from UL quarterback Malik Cunningham on the previous play, who had put the Cards on the edge of field goal range in a 35-all game. But Tre’mon Morris-Brash’s INT with 25 seconds changed all the momentum.

That is until the next snap, where Gabriel’s INT was taken to the paint for the win. Gabriel also needed assistance to get off the field after getting hit on the last play of the game following the ensuing kickoff, but his status is unknown at this time.