How to watch Cincinnati vs. Indiana via live online stream

The No. 8 Cincinnati Bearcats and Indiana Hoosiers meet up in Week 3 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, IN. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. The Bearcats need to maintain a perfect record to be in consideration for the College Football Playoff, while Indiana just wants to show it is still a contender in the Big Ten this season.

The Hoosiers (1-1, 0-1 Big Ten) were a trendy pick to compete with Ohio State in the East division, but got smacked Week 1 against Iowa. Indiana relied on the run game in a Week 2 win over Idaho. The Bearcats (2-0, 0-0 AAC) are coming off another monster win and will view this as one more opportunity to iron out any issues before the showdown of the year against Notre Dame.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on DAY, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Cincinnati is a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -165 on the moneyline. That makes Indiana a +145 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 49.