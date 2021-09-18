How to watch Michigan State vs. Miami via live online stream

The Michigan State Spartans and No. 24 Miami Hurricanes meet up in Week 3 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC. The Spartans look like a team on the rise under Mel Tucker while the Hurricanes hope to put on a more convincing performance after back-to-back struggles.

The Spartans (2-0, 1-0 Big Ten) are flying offensively with QB Payton Thorpe showing he can make them a contender in the conference. Michigan State already took out Northwestern Week 1 and will view this as a test to see where it really stands ahead of conference play. The Hurricanes (1-1, 0-0 ACC) got crushed by Alabama, but nearly followed that up with loss to Appalachian State. Manny Diaz is on the hot seat and badly needs a strong showing here.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Miami is a 6-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -235 on the moneyline. That makes Michigan State a -190 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 56.5.