 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How to watch Michigan State vs. Miami via live online stream

Michigan State and Miami face off Saturday, September 18th. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By Collin Sherwin

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NCAA Football: Youngstown State at Michigan State
Michigan State Spartans quarterback Payton Thorne celebrates his touchdown during the first quarter against the Youngstown State Penguins at Spartan Stadium.
Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

The Michigan State Spartans and No. 24 Miami Hurricanes meet up in Week 3 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC. The Spartans look like a team on the rise under Mel Tucker while the Hurricanes hope to put on a more convincing performance after back-to-back struggles.

The Spartans (2-0, 1-0 Big Ten) are flying offensively with QB Payton Thorpe showing he can make them a contender in the conference. Michigan State already took out Northwestern Week 1 and will view this as a test to see where it really stands ahead of conference play. The Hurricanes (1-1, 0-0 ACC) got crushed by Alabama, but nearly followed that up with loss to Appalachian State. Manny Diaz is on the hot seat and badly needs a strong showing here.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Miami is a 6-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -235 on the moneyline. That makes Michigan State a -190 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 56.5.

More From DraftKings Nation