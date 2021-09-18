How to watch Nebraska vs. Oklahoma via live online stream

The Nebraska Cornhuskers and No. 3 Oklahoma Sooners meet up in Week 3 at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, OK. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX. This used to be a storied rivalry in the Big 8, and there’s certainly some excitement among both fanbases as the two programs meet again. But this is all about Oklahoma hoping to avoid a disastrous upset.

The Sooners (2-0, 0-0 Big 12) have seen the pitfalls of underestimating an opponent watching Oregon beat Ohio State. This will be a chance for QB Spencer Rattler to re-insert himself at the top of the Heisman conversation. Nebraska (2-1, 0-1 Big Ten) is coming off two big victories and might be in the right groove to pull off a stunner. If Scott Frost wants to keep his job, this is the game he has to win.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Oklahoma is a 22.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -1750 on the moneyline. That makes Nebraska a +950 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 62.5.