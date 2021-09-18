How to watch Minnesota vs. Colorado via live online stream

The Minnesota Golden Gophers and Colorado Buffaloes meet up in Week 3 at Folsom Field in Boulder, CO. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on Pac-12 Network. Both teams are 1-1 entering this contest and will hope to nab a signature non-conference win to show the program is trending in the right direction.

The Gophers (1-1, 0-1 Big Ten) had Ohio State on the ropes in Week 1 before imploding in the second half. With star running back Mohamed Ibrahim out for the season, it’ll be up to QB Tanner Morgan to keep leading this team forward. Colorado (1-1, 0-0 Pac-12) nearly pulled off the stunner against Texas A&M in Week 2 and will hope to replicated that defensive performance against Minnesota at home.

You can watch Minnesota vs. Colorado on Saturday at 1:00 p.m ET on Pac-12 Network, or you can watch via the Pac-12 Now app or at Pac-12 Live with a cable or streaming service login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the apps, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Colorado is a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -135 on the moneyline. That makes Minnesota a +115 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 48.5.