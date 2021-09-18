How to watch Alabama vs. Florida via live online stream

The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide and No. 11 Florida Gators meet up in Week 3 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS. This game will determine if the Gators are for real in the SEC this season or will it show they just will spend another year chasing second place in the SEC

Alabama (2-0) has totally dominated teams through two weeks, just as f we’d expect. Florida (2-0) also has two wins, but they haven’t been nearly as convincing as the Tide’s victories. One key question heading into this week for the Gators is if coach Dan Mullen continues to roll with Emory Jones as the starting quarterback or if he hands the reins over to Anthony Richardson, who has outplayed Jones by a significant margin when he hits the field for UF.

You can stream this matchup on via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Alabama is a 14.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -650 on the moneyline. That makes Florida a +460 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 60.