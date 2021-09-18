How to watch USC vs. Washington State via live online stream

The USC Trojans and Washington State Cougars meet up in Week 3 at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Washington. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX. Washington State will just be looking to get its first FBS win, while the Trojans will be trying to convince people their loss to Stanford was just a fluke

The Trojans (1-1, 0-1) are coming off a relatively embarrassing loss at the hands of the Cardinal in their Pac-12 opener, and it cost seven-year head coach Clay Helton his job. The Cougars wideout Travell Harris is the motor that makes the offense run. If USC can stop him, then WSU should be in for a long day.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

USC is a 7.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -320 on the moneyline. That makes Wazzu a +250 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 62.5.