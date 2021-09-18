How to watch Georgia Tech vs. Clemson via live online stream

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and (RANKING) Clemson Tigers meet up in Week 2 at Clemson Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC. This game really should be a blowout, but if GT somehow pulls the upset, then the college football world as we know it will be turned upside down

Clemson (1-1) got off to a bumpy start with a tough loss to a very good Georgia team, but they bounced right back with a commanding victory over South Carolina State last week. The Yellow Jackets (1-1) on the other hand, was one of the biggest upsets in week one, losing to Northern Illinois, before getting back on track last week with a win over FCS Kennesaw State.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Clemson is a 28-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -6500 on the moneyline. That makes Georgia Tech a +2200 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 52.