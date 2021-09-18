 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch Georgia Tech vs. Clemson via live online stream

Georgia Tech and Clemson face off Saturday, September 18th. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By Collin Sherwin and Willkennedy5

Syndication: The Greenville News JOSH MORGAN/Staff via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and (RANKING) Clemson Tigers meet up in Week 2 at Clemson Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC. This game really should be a blowout, but if GT somehow pulls the upset, then the college football world as we know it will be turned upside down

Clemson (1-1) got off to a bumpy start with a tough loss to a very good Georgia team, but they bounced right back with a commanding victory over South Carolina State last week. The Yellow Jackets (1-1) on the other hand, was one of the biggest upsets in week one, losing to Northern Illinois, before getting back on track last week with a win over FCS Kennesaw State.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Clemson is a 28-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -6500 on the moneyline. That makes Georgia Tech a +2200 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 52.

