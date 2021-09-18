How to watch Florida State vs. Wake Forest via live online stream

The Florida State Seminoles and Wake Forest Demon Deacons meet up in Week 3 at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, NC. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. if FSU loses this one, boosters might already be out for Mike Norvell’s neck.

FSU (0-2) heads on the road for its first ACC tilt of the season. After a promising week one overtime loss to Notre Dame, emotions were running high in Tallahassee. But they crashed back down to Earth last week with a loss to FCS Jacksonville State, the only FCS loss in program history. Wake Forrest (2-0) will also be having their first conference game of the season, but they’re off to a much better start. The Deamon Deacons have scored over 40 points in each of their contests and have limited their opponent to under 20 in each of them.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Wake Forest is a 4.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -200 on the moneyline. That makes FSU a +170 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 61.5.