How to watch Tulsa vs. Ohio State via live online stream

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane and (RANKING) Ohio State Buckeyes meet up in Week 3 at The Horseshoe in Columbus, OH. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on FS1. The Buckeyes need to get back on track because with a loss this week they’re all but eliminated from any College Football Playoff aspirations

The Buckeyes (1-1) are coming off a surprising loss at the hands of no. 4 Oregon at the Horseshoe. They’ll get an opponent they should handle with ease though, with 0-2 Tulsa rolling into town. Though they made it to the AAC title game last season, 2021 hasn’t been as kind to them with a loss to an FCS school in week one and a narrow loss to Oklahoma State last weekend.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Ohio State is a 24.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -3000 on the moneyline. That makes Tulsa a +1300 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 62.