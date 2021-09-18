 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch Tulsa vs. Ohio State via live online stream

Tulsa and Ohio State face off Saturday, September 18th. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By Collin Sherwin and Willkennedy5
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane and (RANKING) Ohio State Buckeyes meet up in Week 3 at The Horseshoe in Columbus, OH. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on FS1. The Buckeyes need to get back on track because with a loss this week they’re all but eliminated from any College Football Playoff aspirations

The Buckeyes (1-1) are coming off a surprising loss at the hands of no. 4 Oregon at the Horseshoe. They’ll get an opponent they should handle with ease though, with 0-2 Tulsa rolling into town. Though they made it to the AAC title game last season, 2021 hasn’t been as kind to them with a loss to an FCS school in week one and a narrow loss to Oklahoma State last weekend.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Ohio State is a 24.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -3000 on the moneyline. That makes Tulsa a +1300 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 62.

