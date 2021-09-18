How to watch Mississippi State vs. Memphis via live online stream

The Mississippi State Bulldogs and Memphis Tigers meet up in Week 3 at Liberty Bowl in Memphis. Kickoff is set for 4:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN2. This game will go a long way in determining if Mike Leach and company are a legit team in the SEC or just another pretender.

The Bulldogs (2-0) needed some fourth quarter heroics in week one to come out on top of Louisiana Tech. But in week 2 they all but dominated NC State from the opening whistle, so it’s unclear which MSU team will come to play Saturday. Memphis, who has been at the upper echelon of the AAC for some years now, seems to be fading fast. Though they’re 2-0, neither of those wins were particularly convincing, giving up 55 points to Butch Jones and Arkansas State.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Mississippi State is a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -190 on the moneyline. That makes Memphis a +160 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 64.