What time is the 2021 Bass Pro Shops Night Race and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Saturday, September 18th, with the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at the Bristol Motor Speedway. The race starts at 7:30 p.m. ET and will air on NBC Sports. You can watch a live stream on NBCSports.com/live.

The race is 500 laps — 266.5 miles — and usually lasts just under three hours. Last year’s race ran 2:46:43 and the year prior ran 2:49:09. The longest race in recent years was in 2016 when Kevin Harvick won in 3:25:05 during a race delayed overnight due to rain.

Last week on Sept. 11th, Martin Truex Jr. won the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway. Kyle Larson had claimed the pole through NASCAR’s performance-metric formula.

Kyle Busch +400

Kyle Larson +450

Denny Hamlin +600

Chase Elliott +800

Joey Logano +1000

Kevin Harvick +1100

Ryan Blaney +1500

Kurt Busch +1500

Brad Keselowski +1600

Martin Truex Jr. +1800